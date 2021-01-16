mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Metro Marrs Delivers Smooth New Single "NonChalant"

Alexander Cole
January 16, 2021 11:56
Image via Metro MarrsImage via Metro Marrs
NonChalant
Metro Marrs

Quality Control artist Metro Marrs continues to display his songwriting ability.


Quality Control has signed a lot of great artists over the years and the label has always had its eye out for young talent. One of their latest signings is Atlanta artist Metro Marrs who has proven himself to be a versatile artist who can write some catchy hooks. The teenager recently came through with his latest effort "NonChalant" which is a smooth single that should find its way to a multitude of playlists.

The track features some synth-heavy trap production all while Metro Marrs opts for a melodic delivery. The track is all about a woman he is trying to impress and the title of the song is meant to represent his mentality throughout the whole exchange. It's a dope track and yet another example of Metro Marrs' ability.

Quotable Lyrics:

Heard she get the chills for it
Know she probably kill for it
Played her like a victim
I'm too up like asteroid
Bitch, I'm in my bag, boy
Duffle full of cash, boy

