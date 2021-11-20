Metro Boomin is the most impressive and celebrated producer in this era of hip-hop. It feels like every time you hear his "If Young Metro don't trust you" producer tag, the song will be a hit.

Since the beginning of 2021, Metro has been linking up with star rappers like nobody's business. Now, it seems we are one step closer to receiving his sophomore solo album, as he revealed the title for the project on Wednesday (Nov. 17).

In celebration of the November three-year anniversary of his 2018 debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Metro shared a letter with his industry friend DJ Holiday, where he unveiled the title of his upcoming album: "I can't believe it's been three years since we released Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Thank you for your continued support. Heroes And Villains Coming Soon!!"

While there is no official tracklist for the record, we can surely expect marquee, top tier rappers to appear on it. In the last year, Metro has been seen working with Freddie Gibbs, Westside Gunn, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, JID, Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, Don Toliver and more throughout the album process.

He has also teased a third Savage Mode collab album with 21 Savage, as well as a joint album with Lil Durk.

If you recall, stars like Drake, Offset, Swae Lee, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and plenty others made Not All Heroes Wear Capes one of 2018's most memorable albums.

Now, we await to see what Young Metro has in store for us with Heroes And Villains.

Check out DJ Holiday's Instagram story below.