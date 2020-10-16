Metro Boomin is a many of many talents, and many fans have already accepted the Atlanta beatmaker as one of the game's most influential producers, period. Especially when factoring in everything he has laced in the past five years, playing a pivotal role in shaping the sounds that propel the culture. Even after a lengthy hiatus, his attachment to Savage Mode II is as important as 21 Savage's own. Suffice it to say, Metro Boomin deserves his flowers, and it would appear he's in the process of getting a fresh new bouquet.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

As of now, Metro Boomin's official debut album Not All Heroes Wear Capes has been certified platinum by the RIAA. Boasting guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gunna, Young Thug, Swae Lee, Wizkid, Offset, Kodak Black, J Balvin, and more, the stacked project has remained in steady rotation to the point where one million album-equivalent units have been sold -- earning the producer his eighth platinum plaque in the process.

"My first album just went platinum and I wanna thank all the listeners and everybody involved," he captions, sharing the news on Instagram. "This is not only a big win for me but for all producers worldwide." Congratulations to Metro Boomin for another major milestone, and don't be surprised to see him continue to line his walls with plaques in the years to come -- provided he doesn't retire again. Are you still bumping Not All Heroes Wear Capes?