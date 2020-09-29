Last night, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage confirmed that their long-awaited collaborative album Savage Mode 2 would be arriving this Friday, October 2nd. Given how acclaimed its predecessor has become -- some have even considered it to be among the great trap albums in recent memory -- the hype surrounding the sequel has reached a feverish pitch. Especially following an appropriately horror-themed trailer, wherein which Morgan Freeman lends considerable talents.

With the album only days away, Metro Boomin has taken to Twitter and Instagram to unveil the project's official album cover. "Boominati Slaughter Gang taking over for the 2020 and the 21," he captions, alongside the vintage and heavily Cash Money inspired artwork. Though many were expecting something a little more ominous in nature, the unapologetically nostalgic vibe appears to be a hit with those who look back fondly on the Hot Boys reign. Others, unfortunately, appear less than convinced with the creative direction.

But don't be mistaken -- there is little chance that Savage Mode 2 resembles anything close to the bling rap of the good ol' days. Look no further than the fountain, filled to the brim with blood. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Do you think this cover captures an intriguing vibe?

Look for Savage Mode 2 to drop on Friday, October 2nd.