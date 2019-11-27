Metro Boomin released NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES in 2018 but he's continued to grind in the background ever since. He executive produced Offset's Father Of 4 album, cooked up tracks with James Blake, Jace, and more. He's admittedly stayed low-key for the most part but it seems like he's gearing up to get back into fold soon.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2020 looks like it'll be the year that we'll be getting some new music from the St. Louis producer. He took to Twitter yesterday to tap in with the world while teasing new music on the horizon. "I know it's been a minute..." he wrote. He later quoted a tweet from XXL which asked which rapper will have the biggest comeback next year. "#dontcallitacomeback," he wrote.

Metro Boomin hasn't been completely absent this year. He shares production credits with Canadian producer Illangelo on The Weeknd's new song, "Heartless."

While Metro might be planning to return, he probably won't be arriving with the much-speculated Without Warning 2, the sequel to Metro's joint project with Offset and 21 Savage. However, there's a good chance we'll be receiving the long-awaited sequel to Metro Boomin and 21 Savage's Savage Mode. The two have been spotted in the studio together which prompted speculation that they were readying the release of Savage Mode 2 but it was Savage's manager Meezy who recently confirmed that it's on the way.