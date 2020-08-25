It took a while but, finally, people are starting to speak out in support of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston rapper was shot in the feet last month, choosing not to reveal the identity of her shooter during the direct aftermath. After being accused of lying about the incident, Megan grew tired of keeping tight-lipped, admitting that Tory Lanez fired the gun at her.

Despite her being brave enough to come after Tory, some people are still questioning her character, calling her a snitch among other names. A short list of people came forward to support Meg over the weekend, including Michael B. Jordan, Halle Berry, and more. Some time has passed and that list only continues to grow.

Now, despite being cryptic in the way he approached the topic, it looks like Metro Boomin is backing up Megan.

The world-renowned producer updated his Instagram Story with a text-based post, coming after any man who puts their hands on a woman.

"Any man who put his hands on and/or physically hurt a woman is a hoe and deserve to get beat," wrote Young Metro. People believe he is referring to the ongoing situation between Megan and Tory, but there is a possibility that this is unrelated.

With Royce Da 5'9", Maxo Kream, and now Metro Boomin backing up the superstar rapper against Tory Lanez, we're hoping that more men in the music industry feel encouraged to speak up.