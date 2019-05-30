In a way, today's musical climate has moved away from the "super-producer," due largely in part to the increasingly DIY-friendly approach to songcrafting. Yet strands of the past still exist, especially where Metro Boomin is concerned. A young legend in his own right, Metro is responsible for helping to craft the contemporary Atlanta soundscape. His ear for dark bangers, for ominous chord progressions and clever percussive arrangements, has grounded the likes of Future, 21 Savage, Drake, Gucci Mane, Offset, Big Sean, Gunna, and more. Some might even argue that his presence played a pivotal role in shaping their own trajectories.

Basically, Metro has much to be proud of. Today, that very fact seemed to land, as the producer took a moment to reimagine his discography as championship rings. Likening himself to legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson and his thirteen rings (eleven championships as a coach, two for his efforts as a defensive forward), Metro laid out thirteen of his biggest drops:

His own 19 & Boomin, Future - Monster, Future - DS2, Future & Drake - What A Time To Be Alive, Future - Purple Reign, Nav - Perfect Timing, Gunna - Drip Season 3, 21 Savage - Savage Mode, Gucci Mane - DropTopWop, Offset & 21 Savage - Without Warning, Big Sean - Double Or Nothing, 21 Savage - Issa, and his own Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Respect to Metro, one of the game's most trusted musical minds - and for good reason.