Back in June, Metro Boomin's mother Leslie Wayne was tragically killed by her boyfriend. The boyfriend immediately committed suicide following the heinous act, and it was a crime that certainly shocked hip-hop fans who have watched Metro grow in front of their very eyes.

Wayne had a huge impact on Metro's career as during the early days of his success, she would drive Metro to go work with big-name artists. With Metro coming from St. Louis, he needed all of the help he could get, and Wayne was always there for him.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify

The passing of his mother has hurt him deeply, and on Wednesday, he took to Instagram with a heartbreaking message about how he feels right now.

"This don't even feel like real life no more it's like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up," he wrote. "My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I've always been a momma's boy my whole life. This gotta be what hell feel like cause it's like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning."

This is an incredibly difficult time for Metro, and we can't begin to imagine how he must feel. We hope he is able to find peace and we certainly wish nothing but the best for him, moving forward.