Heartbreaking news reached the hip-hop world just a couple of weekends ago when it was revealed that Metro Boomin's mother was murdered by her own boyfriend. Leslie Wayne was killed by the man who eventually killed himself, and as it stands, there is still an investigation into the exact details of the case.

It was a truly gut-wrenching story and we can only imagine the hurt that Metro is going through right now. As Metro explained in previous interviews, his mom used to drive him from St-Louis to Atlanta just so he could work with a variety of artists. She was his rock and this loss is certainly taking its toll on him and his entire family.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for Spotify

Today, Metro took to Instagram where he offered his followers some information about his mother's funeral service. As he explained, it is set to go down on Saturday, June 18th, and there will be a dress code that includes cream suits and church hats.

"My Mother's service is Saturday and the dress code is all cream attire and ladies please wear church hats," Metro explained. "Text or DM me for info if you would like to come celebrate the life of my queen."





Our heart goes out to Metro and his family during this very difficult time.