When you think of the best producers of this current generation, Metro Boomin has to be at the top of your list. He is responsible for some of the biggest hits in the history of hip-hop, and there are certainly some classic songs under his belt. As for his personal discography, he has an amazing project in Not All Heroes Wear Capes which contains features from some of his favorite collaborators.

Despite being so early in his career, Metro already has an extensive catalog of hits that could go toe-to-toe with any veteran producer. Having said that, Metro always tries to remain humble, even if the fans are egging him on.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify

For instance, a fan recently took to Twitter to express their interest in a Metro Boomin Verzuz. Verzuz has been an incredible way to pit two artists' catalogs against each other, and so far, we have seen some iconic matchups. In the eyes of Metro, however, he hasn't done enough yet to warrant his own Verzuz.

"Lol thanks but I need 20 more years in the game before I do a Verzuz," Metro explained.

Metro's catalog in 20 years from now is likely going to be incredible. He has a new project on the way and as the biggest producer in the game, he certainly has more big hits on the way.

Let us know who you think is the best opponent for Metro, in the comments below.