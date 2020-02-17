Metro Boomin isn't too excited about the current state of hip-hop. In a brief post to his Instagram stories, the Atlanta superproducer expressed his discontent with new music today.

"I be hearing new music all the time and just be sitting there like," he penned before inserting an emoji with a straight face. "Ni--as either don't really care anymore or I'm just getting old."

Interestingly enough, his comments arrived this weekend at the tail end of a number of drops from some of hip-hop's biggest names. Nonetheless, Metro will soon find himself injecting his own originality after returning at the forefront of a few high-profile projects. Currently, he's working with Lil Durk on a collaborative No Auto Durk project that will find the Chicago emcee resorting to the same flow popularized on his track of the same name.

In addition, Metro has also reportedly been hard at work with 21 Savage on Savage Mode 2. The duo first dropped its predecessor in 2016, housing breakouts such as "No Heart" and the Future-assisted "X."

They reprised the role by adding Offset to the mix with 2017's Without Warning. However, Savage Mode notably made room for no features outside of Future's guest appearance. In the interest of sticking to formulas, it will be interesting to see what 21 and Metro cook up as a unit this time around.