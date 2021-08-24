Metro Boomin has never been the most outspoken, generally allowing his music to speak for itself and staying drama-free. Luckily, the innovative Atlanta producer has been generous about keeping fans in the loop, taking to social media to share brief updates about his ongoing collaborations.

Most recently, Metro confirmed that he was locked in the studio with Busta Rhymes, with the pair seemingly cooking up for an unknown project. Earlier, he teased an upcoming collaboration with A$AP Rocky, who is currently working on his anticipated ALL $MILES album. In addition, Metro has been working with J.I.D, Freddie Gibbs, and Future, seemingly set to play a major role on the new Monster 2 album.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

And that's only what we know. It's entirely possible that Metro is working on something entirely different, perhaps even a follow-up to his 2018 solo album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. In any case, it's clear that Metro is in the midst of a creative high point, taking to Instagram to share a promising update with his fans.

"Been making some of the best music of my life," he captions, alongside a series of stylized in-studio photos. Alas, he doesn't elaborate on his potential collaborators, though both Busta Rhymes and Timbaland slid into the comment section with their stamps of approval. We can only hope that Metro will come through to shine a wider light on what he has in store, as it would certainly be nice to hear some of this new music before the year is up.

Check out Metro's promising update below, and sound off in the comments if you'd like to see another full studio album from the Atlanta producer.