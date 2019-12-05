Metro Boomin is out of the shadows, releasing his first new song in a while with production on The Weeknd's return record "Heartless." The world-class hip-hop beatmaker has been much more silent than in recent memory, teasing retirement and being much more selective about which projects he undertakes. After the release of Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Young Metro took another well-deserved break but it appears as though the St. Louis musician is back on his grind. He's been thinking hard about what he wants to accomplish before calling it a day and one name that keeps on popping up is Young Thug.



Interacting with his supporters on Twitter, Metro Boomin told the world that he would be more active on social media, inviting fans to shoot over some questions and requests. When somebody impatiently asked for a collaborative album with Young Thug, Metro noted that it's definitely in the back of his mind. "Still on my bucket list," admitted the producer, getting us all riled up and crossing our fingers that this actually happens.

The work that Thugger and Metro have yet to accomplish leaves so many possibilities wide open. We're certain that a large number of people are hoping this becomes a reality. Maybe as soon as next year, we'll be looking back on this tweet as the beginning of something special.