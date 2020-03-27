It's no secret that Russ has made many enemies throughout his tenure in the game, including a conglomerate of Atlanta-based producers from Southside to Metro Boomin. The animosity sparked when Russ took shots at the modern-day production landscape, prompting Metro to fire back with a few choice words -- namely, "Russ Is Whack." And while that particular exchange transpired in April 2018, it would appear the bad blood has yet to fully cool.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

It's possible you've seen Russ dabbling with soul-samples, a behind-the-scenes clip the multi-platinum rapper uploaded on his Twitter page. In the video, Russ playfully concocts an instrumental in real-time, captioning his movement "#bringsoulsamplesback2020." The video ultimately earned the rapper a few shots for his efforts, with Childish Major and Guapdad 4000 expressing their varying degrees of disdain. It didn't end there, as Metro Boomin slid through to get his licks in, having a hearty digital guffaw at Russ' expense.

Where words might fail, emojis can speak a thousand words. Metro seemed to find Russ' soul-sample production particularly amusing, expressing his innermost feelings with a trifecta of joyful tear emojis. His disrespect was met with mixed reviews; some felt that Metro was stirring the pot at a convenient time, while others felt that Russ slander is always welcome. Where do you stand on the matter? Should these two bury the hatchet and challenge one another to a beat battle like Boi-1da and Hit-Boy are about to do?