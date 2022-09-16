Metro Boomin's had fans waiting through an entire pandemic for a new project. Though he reunited with 21 Savage for 2020's Savage Mode II, he's teased a follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes.



Metro Boomin poses for a photograph backstage during Spotify's RapCaviar Live at Varsity Theater on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The album finally has a release date and a title. In celebrating his 29th birthday, the producer unleashed a new cinematic trailer on YouTube which reveals that Heroes & Villainswill arrive on November 4th. The fiery footage previews a soulful sample, indicating that we might be hearing more sample-based production from Metro this time around. Unfortunately, he's yet to reveal a tracklist or a list of guest features but we're sure that'll be coming in the near future.

The announcement comes days after ATL Jacob hyped up the release on Twitter where he said it'll be among the top releases of 2022. "No kapp just from what I’ve heard in the studio this is probably top 3 albums that’s gonna drop If it drop this year," he tweeted.

The album will arrive nearly four years to the date of his debut album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which boasted features from Drake, Offset, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, WizKid, Travis Scott, and more.

Check out the official trailer for Metro Boomin's upcoming album Not All Heroes Wear Capes, due out in November. Who do you want to see on the album? Let us know in the comments.