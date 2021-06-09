Travis Scott's albums generally shine in the production department, with the Astroworld artist having united no shortage of brilliant musical minds to realize his vision. Now, Scott has been steadily putting together his anticipated album Utopia, having been hard at work in the studio with his longtime creative collaborator Mike Dean. Now, it would appear he's been connecting with Metro Boomin, who took to Twitter to tease some future musical endeavors.

"Up to something," teases Metro, who has been relatively busy of late. Lest we forget that the Savage Mode 2 mastermind was recently seen working with J.I.D, a collaboration that may very well manifest on The Forever Story. Metro was also putting in work with Future and Drake, fueling speculation that the What A Time To Be Alive duo would be reuniting on Certified Lover Boy. Now, he's throwing his hat in the Utopia race, marking the first time he's contributed to a Travis Scott studio album since Rodeo.

It should certainly be interesting to hear what Scott and Metro cook up, as both artists continuously bring no shortage of creative innovation to the table. Alas, it's unclear as to when "Utopia" will surface, though Travis Scott previously teased that he'd be looking to "expand his sound" even further. He also may or may not have been recording with Roddy Ricch and Young Thug, having bestowed Utopia chains to both parties.

Look for more news on the upcoming Utopia, which will likely feature some music from Metro Boomin and Travis Scott, and sound off if you're excited for the album to drop.