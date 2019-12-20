When people look back on the early millennium, particularly the era spanning from 2000-2003, the elite producers remain one of the standout qualities. Names like Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Just Blaze, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and many more come to mind, but no list would be complete without the impeccable work of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo -- known by the masses as The Neptunes. Together, Chad and P concocted dozens of hits, effectively shaping the Platinum Era with their futuristic and percussive brand of banger.



Today, Metro Boomin has put in similar work to solidify himself as a young legend. Having already assembled a discography of countless hits, Young Metro has earned the trust of pivotal Atlanta rappers like Future, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Young Thug. With an ear for darker production and spooky, atmospheric soundscapes, Metro has breathed new life into the Dark Banger, making him one of the most revered producers of today's current age.

Now, it would appear that generations have joined forces. Metro took to Instagram to share an image of himself, Chad Hugo, and Pharrell Williams engaging in a meeting of the minds, his caption speaking volumes on the dynamic. "Forever the student," he writes, a testament to his appreciation for his predecessors. Even if we don't get a collaboration out of this, it's still cool to see this passing of the torch.