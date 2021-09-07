Metro Boomin may not be releasing music at high frequency right now, but the Atlanta producer is currently in the midst of a creative surge.

Recently, Metro teased that he was cooking up some of the best music of his career, though he neglected to specify his collaborators. Still, it has been documented that Metro has been cooking up with artists like Future, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, J.I.D, Busta Rhymes, and more. Now, it looks like he's added yet another artist to the mix in Don Toliver, with whom he previously connected.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

"Don T + Metro = too much heat otw," writes Metro, sharing a picture of their recent session at the Avengers Headquarters. "Drop some [fire] if you ready." In typical Metro fashion, however, he opts to keep the details close to his chest. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see he and Tolliver drop something sooner than later, as these "drop a ___" type of captions seem to suggest a quicker turnaround.

While some have speculated that the track -- or tracks -- might be for an upcoming Don Toliver project, it wouldn't be surprising to see Metro putting pieces together for his own studio album. It has indeed been some time since he delivered his studio debut Not All Heroes Wear Capes, and given that Metro is allegedly making "the best music of his life, we can only go up from here.

Check out the pictures of Don Toliver and Metro Boomin's recent studio session and sound off if you're looking forward to seeing what the pair have been cooking up.