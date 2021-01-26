Out of absolutely nowhere, it feels like the world stepped back a few years to enjoy A Boogie wit da Hoodie's earlier work on The Bigger Artist, re-visiting one song in particular. "Get To You" has gone absolutely viral on social media, and the memes surrounding it have been going on for a few weeks now. A Boogie jumps on the track to call out producer Metro Boomin's tag, saying, "Metro Boomin make it boom," but the manner in which he sings it sounds so sensual that fans couldn't help but crack some jokes at their expense.

Up until this point, Metro and A Boogie hadn't commented much on the memes, but they're finally opening up to it, getting in on the joke and sharing their text message exchange about it.



Screenshot via Instagram Stories

"Lmao nah I just peep your last post they Wildin in the comments," said A Boogie to Metro Boomin in mid-January. "Lol bra I swear they trippin I don't even know how they got started on this sh*t," replied Metro. "Lmao word the f*ckin internet," said A Boogie in response, eliciting a stream of laughing emojis. A few days later, A Boogie appears to have sent back some vocals, so maybe they're gearing up for round 2?

Clearly, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Metro Boomin are aware of your jokes and they're not too hard-pressed about them. See some of the memes below.