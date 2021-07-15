Method Man showed off his chest day workout on Instagram, Wednesday, featuring 12 reps of an incline bench press with 100 pounds dumbells. The 50-year-old Wu-Tang Clan rapper has been active on his social media in recent months keeping fans updated on his fitness routine.

“Hundos,” Method Man wrote in the caption of his repost. “This video is for motivational purposes only! #humblemef.”

Method Man also included a link to his new clothing line, Tical Athletics.



Staying in top shape isn't new for the Power star, Last year, he posted a video of himself doing a 475-pound deadlift, which caught the attention of Men’s Health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel, as noted by HipHopDX.

“This is a pretty clean deadlift overall,” he said. “His hips never rise above the shoulders, and his core stays pretty tight … If there’s a nitpick, it’s that his head doesn’t stay neutral; he’d benefit from shifting his gaze toward the floor instead of looking straight ahead. But that’s a common flaw.”

Method Man currently stars in the Power spinoff series, Power Book II: Ghost. Season Two is set to premiere later this year. Method Man recently revealed that fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Redman will have a role in the show.

