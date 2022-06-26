Method Man announced that he's working on an album with his son, Sha, who goes by the stage name, PXWER, during a recent performance at Irving Plaza. The father-son duo was performing during an event for NFT/Web3 company Artie.

An attendee at the recent Irving Plaza performance told Page Six: “Method Man introduced his son to the crowd and let everyone know they are working on an album together. It was a really cute, proud moment.”



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

PXWER creates music as a member of the group, 2nd Generation WU, which is also made up of Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as well as Sun God, the son of Ghostface Killah, and iNTeLL, the son of U-God.

Their website explains: “For a while music was put on the back burner for his passion of playing football going to college in Troy, New York, to play jr college ball. It was up there in a dark dorm room, he fell in love with hip hop again more than ever.”

A new album won't be the first time Method Man has collaborated on music with his son. Back in 2020, the two released the remix ”Next Generation."

“It’s dope to work with my pops,” his son told HipHopDX at the time. “It’s like a dream come true to be honest… Not many up and coming artists can say they worked with a hip hop legend like Method Man.”

[Via]