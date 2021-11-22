Method Man Reps The "New Old School" On New Track

Between his duties as a Wu-Tang member, and his role on Power Book II: Ghost, Method Man is still as active as ever. The Staten Island rapper previously revealed his plans to launch his own comic book in the future, but with the help of TuneGo and Dapper Labs, Method Man introduced five characters from the Tical Universe in a newly released Genesis NFT.

With artwork handled by Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts, the NFT was launched alongside a new single from Method Man titled, "New Old School." Funky production handled by Adam McLeer and The Lordz Of Brooklyn serves as the backdrop for Method Man to rip through the beat with his pristine flow. Truthfully, it makes you wonder if Pharrell and Method Man will ever connect in the future.

"As an award-winning artist and critically acclaimed actor, Method Man has consistently embraced change and innovation to strengthen his bond with fans and engagement with new audiences. We are proud to work with Method Man to secure and protect his creative rights, distribute his music and art, and introduce cutting-edge NFT strategies on Flow for the future of the metaverse," Alison Ball, President of TuneGO, said of the partnership with Method Man.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is old school business

Or is it just an old fool winnin'?

This old dude different, livin' from a soul food kitchen

