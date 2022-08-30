Paramount+ has shared the trailer for its upcoming series, On the Come Up, which stars Method Man, Lil Yachty, and more. The film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service next month.

On the Come Up is based on Angie Thomas’ best-selling book of the same name and will be the directorial debut for Sanaa Lathan. As for the plot, the film follows 16-year-old Bri, played by Jamila C. Gray, on a mission to become one of the greatest rappers of all time. Lathan is best known for her work as an actor, having appeared in Blade, Love & Basketball, and more. The screenplay was written by Kay Oyegun.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

GaTa, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and more are also set to appear in the movie.

On the Come Up won't be the first time Method Man nor Lil Yachty have stepped in front of the camera. The legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper has starred in a number of projects over the years, including The Wire, Belly, and more. Yachty has previously worked on How High 2 and Long Shot.

The book that inspired the film was published in 2019 and is set in the same universe as Thomas' debut novel, The Hate U Give.

On the Come Up is expected to begin streaming on Paramount+ on Friday, September 23. Check out the new trailer for the movie below.

[Via]