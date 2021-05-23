There are few stoner comedies that can be considered classic but you can be assured that How High is one of them. The classic film starring Method Man and Redman became a cult favorite that fans have demanded a sequel for. Unfortunately, the closest thing to a sequel we got was the incredibly disappointing How High 2 starring DC Young Fly and Lil Yachty with no sign of Meth and Red anywhere on the film.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Thankfully, it seems that fans could expect the iconic duo to return to the screen for an official sequel to their 2001 film. According to Variety, Method Man and his manager, Shauna Garr, have launched their own production company called Six AM. The production company will produce a variety of content for all audiences but it's the avid smokers that will be getting treated first. Six AM's first project is How High 3. The film was sold to Universal 1440 with the intention of Method Man and Redman reprising their roles as Silas and Jamal, respectively.

Meth and Red recently reunited for a special 4/20 edition of Verzuz where they went through their classics. Shortly after, Method Man revealed that Redman would be joining him on the upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.

We're excited to see How High 3. We will keep you up to date on any more developments.

[Via]