Method Man Joins Singer iyla On '"Cash Rules" Standout

Milca P.
February 08, 2020 21:40
Get acquainted with iyla.


Rising R&B and Pop luminary iyla has returned to share her latest creation, This time around, she delivers on a full-length Other Ways To Vent EP. While she goes practically solo for the full run, she makes room for a few featured voices. One of two of those features goes to Method Man as iyla flips the famed Wu-Tang mantra into a plea for affection: "You say cash rules everything around you, what above love?"

The new effort and song come attached to a new clip for the track as well. In a press release, iyla explains that the clip depicts "the disconnect between love and money."

"The messy deteriorated house we're in represents the state of our relationship," she adds. "Even though the house is filled with jewelry, money, and I'm adorned in expensive things, we are completely disconnected from each other."

Quotable Lyrics

You got a thousand excuses
You don't wanna be exclusive
Everyday it's a new mood switch
Lights on, lights off (Off)
Either you in or you out (Out)
Lift me up or hold me down (Down)
Leave your dirt on the ground
'Cause you're lost up in the clout

