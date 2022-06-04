Method Man and HBO are celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Wire by launching a podcast titled The Wire at 20, in which the legendary rapper reflects on the show and interviews members of the cast and crew who worked on it. In the first episode, Method Man sits down with series co-creators David Simon and Ed Burns.

Method Man starred in a recurring role on the show as Melvin "Cheese" Wagstaff from seasons two through five. The show premiered back in 2002 and ran through 2008. While The Wire struggled with poor Nielsen ratings at the time, it was highly regarded by critics and is still often cited as one of the best TV shows of all time.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Twenty years ago, June 2, 2002, the pilot episode of ‘The Wire’ premiered on HBO," Method Man said in a trailer for the podcast. “Now, no one knew it at the time, but that day, the bar for television went through the roof. Back then, most cop shows were procedural, they had heroes and villains. But ‘The Wire’ wasn’t most cop shows. And over time, it became clear that it wasn’t a cop show at all.”

In addition to Method Man, The Wire starred an ensemble cast of Dominic West, Michael K. Williams, Sonja Sohn, Clarke Peters, Lance Reddick, Idris Elba, and many more.

David Simon and Ed Burns recently reunited for another series based in Baltimore with We Own This City. The show premiered on April 25, 2022, on HBO.

Check out Method Man's podcast on The Wire below.

