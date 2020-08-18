Method Man will be heading into the battle rap arena with one of the greatest to ever do it -- Math Hoffa. The battle rap legend hit Twitter to confirm the news. Sharing a poster reading, "Method Man vs. Math Hoffa," Math confirmed the news, writing, "Yes. It's real. #fortheculture." Though no release date has been set, it appears to be all a part of Hoffa's plan. He shared a snippet of the visuals on Instagram to reveal that it would be dropping randomly.

Meth has been a busy guy, as he usually is, but he's also dropped a few dope collaborations in recent times. He teamed up with Erick Sermon for their collab, "Boom" for the PLL. Shortly after, Conway blessed fans with the release of "Lemon" which featured a new verse from the Wu-Tang legend. Additionally, Method Man and Havoc also have a full-blown collaborative album on the way.

Aside from music, Method Man's schedule is also filled with some major acting gigs. 50 Cent recently revealed the poster for Power Book II: Ghost which Method Man will be starring in alongside Mary J. Blige.

Keep your eyes peeled for Meth vs. Math battle dropping soon. Drop a comment below on who you got your money on.