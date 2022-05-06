Method Man Finally Releases "Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab"

The time is finally here. Method Man just came through with his long-awaited studio album, Meth Lab 3: The Rehab. While the Wu-Tang Clan member has largely dedicated his time towards his acting efforts, Meth Lab 3 is a stern reminder that Method Man's pen is still as sharp as ever. Laced with 12 songs in total with appearances from KRS-One, Redman, Hanz On, Jadakiss, and more, Meth brings on a slew of excellent collaborators on deck to flesh out his latest project.

"This installation of the Meth Lab is shaping up to be a good one. We've had a lot of setbacks with this album, one being a pandemic and a lockdown. Amongst all the delays my team stayed solid and the album developed into a respectful body of work," he said in a statement.

