Method Man voiced his frustration with fans on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after they had complained about his absence from Wu-Tang Clan's "NY State Of Mind" tour. The legendary rapper has a scheduling conflict with production for an upcoming film that is preventing him from performing with the group.

"I’ma say this one last time. I’m one of the nicest mothaf*ckers in the world, but I am not a pushover," he told his followers. "I have sacrificed so much over the years to satisfy the fans, and I’m pretty sure that’s vice versa, and that’s why I love y’all. That’s why I don’t hesitate to go all-out for y’all. But to be dissatisfied or to even blame me for your experience is unfair. Very f*cking unfair."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

He continued: "My brothers are super duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan. And you know, these things happen and dudes do have to feed their families. Albums don’t sell the way they used to, I’m pretty sure you guys know that. So in order to preserve my lifestyle and to feed my family, I had to have alternative means of doing that. And I’m glad to say at 50 years old, I have options. Not everybody can say that. Everyone cannot say that they have options."

Method Man also confirmed that his absence is not due to a rift between himself and the rest of Wu-Tang Clan: "I f*cking love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them. The booking came at a bad time – I was already booked to do a movie. Only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans, okay. The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your DMs and curse you the f*ck out all call you all kinds of bitches."

While he didn't specify which movie, last month, Deadline confirmed that Method Man had joined Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kerry Washington, and Omar Sy in the cast for the film, Shadow Force. He's also featured in On The Come Up, which releases on Paramount+, later this month.

Although Method Man is unable to participate in the "NY State of Mind" tour, Wu-Tang Clan is performing with Nas and Busta Rhymes. The tour began in St. Louis, Missouri, last week.

[Via]