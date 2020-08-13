Method Man, Eminem, & Royce Da 5'9" Connected For "What The Beat"

In the late nineties and early two-thousands, DJ Clue was concocting some of the hardest mixtapes in the game. While his best project is certainly up for debate, it's hard not to appreciate the tracklist of The Professional 2, a twenty-three track effort featuring Jay-Z, Nas, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Method Man, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and many more. And while there are plenty of standout cuts to be found, the epic link-up between the Wu-Tang Clan and Bad Meets Evil is simply too monumental to ignore.

As of now, "What The Beat" is only the second time Eminem has crossed paths with the Wu-Tang Clan, the first being his link-up with RZA on "The Anthem." Here, Meth sets things off over a minimalist dark banger from Clue and Duro, firing off a slick flow and raising the bar for his fellow lyricists. Em gets the second verse, his manic energy peak Slim Shady as he flips Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five's "The Message" in sinister fashion. Closing things out is Royce Da 5'9", still finding his artistic footing as he fires off dexterous bars. "Vampire, sun go down, I'm still wilding," he spits. "Bullets travel through the air in the night like Phil Collins."

Check out this classic deep cut below, and if you haven't heard it, sound off in the comments -- who killed this one hardest?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Believe me, they'd be just as many motherfucking murderers

And heroin users without Marilyn's music

But I figure I make my music I don't care if you use it

To murder somebody, I just wanna be there when you do it

- Slim