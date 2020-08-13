mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Method Man, Eminem, & Royce Da 5'9" Connected For "What The Beat"

Mitch Findlay
August 13, 2020 12:02
795 Views
10
2
2000 UMG Recordings2000 UMG Recordings
2000 UMG Recordings

What The Beat
DJ Clue Feat. Method Man, Eminem & Royce Da 5'9"

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Revisit the time when Eminem, Method Man, and Royce Da 5'9" linked up to destroy DJ Clue's classic deep cut "What The Beat."


In the late nineties and early two-thousands, DJ Clue was concocting some of the hardest mixtapes in the game. While his best project is certainly up for debate, it's hard not to appreciate the tracklist of The Professional 2, a twenty-three track effort featuring Jay-Z, Nas, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Method Man, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and many more. And while there are plenty of standout cuts to be found, the epic link-up between the Wu-Tang Clan and Bad Meets Evil is simply too monumental to ignore. 

As of now, "What The Beat" is only the second time Eminem has crossed paths with the Wu-Tang Clan, the first being his link-up with RZA on "The Anthem." Here, Meth sets things off over a minimalist dark banger from Clue and Duro, firing off a slick flow and raising the bar for his fellow lyricists. Em gets the second verse, his manic energy peak Slim Shady as he flips Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five's "The Message" in sinister fashion. Closing things out is Royce Da 5'9", still finding his artistic footing as he fires off dexterous bars. "Vampire, sun go down, I'm still wilding," he spits. "Bullets travel through the air in the night like Phil Collins."

Check out this classic deep cut below, and if you haven't heard it, sound off in the comments -- who killed this one hardest?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Believe me, they'd be just as many motherfucking murderers
And heroin users without Marilyn's music
But I figure I make my music I don't care if you use it
To murder somebody, I just wanna be there when you do it

- Slim

DJ Clue
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  795
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Clue Method Man Eminem Royce Da 5'9" The Professional 2
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Method Man, Eminem, & Royce Da 5'9" Connected For "What The Beat"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject