Method Man apologized to the members of Destiny's Child for an incident that took place at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special in 2001. The Wu-Tang Clan rapper recalled the disrespectful moment during a recent interview with Math Hoffa.

He explained that the incident came at a time in his life when he had "low self-esteem" and it affected the way that he treated others.

“I didn’t like myself so I didn’t like anybody fucking else,” he began. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it. My family went through a lot with my ass during that era, man. And I can admit that I did take a lot of my fucking misery out on them, and they did not deserve it. And I took some of my misery out on people at Def Jam that did not fucking deserve it.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Method Man then revealed that he "had an episode with Beyoncé."

He says that he met the singer as well as the rest of Destiny's Child through Jay-Z at the MOBO Awards in 1999, describing them all as "very nice, very cordial and all that."

After they made a good impression on him as "some decent young ladies and shit," Method Man saw Destiny's Child at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon special in 2001 and wanted to say hello.

“Fast forward, now it’s three members, they got the two new girls,” he explained. “We were at Janet Jackson’s Icon and I remember I had just come off stage and where we were sitting, there were nothing but VIPs. We had NSYNC up here, Destiny’s Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, [Pamela Anderson]. And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say ‘What’s up’ to them. Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say ‘What’s up’ to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say ‘Hi.’ I go over to say ‘Hi’ to them and when I said ‘Hi,’ they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

He continued: “Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just shitted on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that muthafucka. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now – they didn’t even fucking hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ‘head with that Hollywood shit.'”

From there, he stated that the interaction still hurts him today and he regrets his behavior.

“To this day, that shit hurt my heart because neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-fucking-thing to me,” he admitted. “But me being so miserable and in that fucking moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet-fucking-Jackson. And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that.”

He added: “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle – y’all did not deserve that, at all.”

Check out Method Man's discussion with Math Hoffa below.

