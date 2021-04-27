50 Cent's Power Book II is currently filming the second season of the show following an incredibly successful first season. The Power spin-off is among the several series spawning from the fictional television universe. Stars like Mary J. Blige and Method Man became favorites during the first season but it looks like there are more special guests in the pipeline.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Method Man took to Instagram today where he revealed that his partner-in-crime Redman will be making a special appearance in the next season. Redman said that he'd be playing the role of Meth's brother, Theo Rollins, who is incarcerated.

"I am on the set of Ghost. Power Book II season 2 and guess who I'm shooting a scene with today? Y'all never guess," said Meth as Redman entered the frame with a villainous laugh. "That's right, y'all. Funk Doc is on the scene with your brother."

The two rappers have previously starred alongside each other in How High and their short-lived TV series, Meth & Red but this would be the first time they've reunited on TV in more dramatic roles.

The announcement of Redman's appearance in Power Book II season two arrives exactly one week after they shut down Verzuzfor a special 4/20 edition where they went through all of the classics.



Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images