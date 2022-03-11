Method Man & RJ Payne Team Up On "Butterfly Effect"

Method Man doesn't need to rap but it's clear that after nearly 30 years in the game, there's a fire in his belly right now. Despite his growing success in film and television over the past decade and some change, he pops out every so often with a reminder that his pen is still sharp. Today, he slid through with a brand new single titled, "Butterfly Effect" ft. RJ Payne. The hard-hitting grim East Coast production offers a spacious canvas for Meth and RJ Payne flex their lyrical prowess.

Meth's latest offering also coincides with his appearance on Dave East's latest project HDIGH on the opener, "Unbelievable." Last November, he dropped off "New Old School."

It appears that Meth Lab 3 could be coming sometime in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm OJ out of prison, the Juice back

I moved to Green Bay just to move packs

Same way I use the system, I use rap

I'm what the game is missin', that boom-bap

That true that, don't ever say he can't ever be a saint

Now, who dat?