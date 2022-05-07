Method Man & RJ Payne Collab On "Butterfly Effect"

Yesterday (May 6), Method Man released his much-anticipated album, Meth Lab 3: The Rehab. Delayed due to the pandemic and quarantine, the album finally dropped with features like JadaKiss, Redman, Hanz On, and other respected artists in the industry. Loaded with 12 tracks, his newest project displayed his lyricism and ability to rap on any given beat.

The second song on the album, "Butterfly Effect," had listeners reminiscing. The beat gave off a 90s vibe with its slow tempo and hard bass. The former Wu-Tang Clan member brought on RJ Payne, an MC from Philadelphia, to deliver three minutes worth of bars.

In the hook, Method Man, born Clifford Smith, expounded on the meaning behind his title. He rapped, "Public figures, we in the public eye. This what evolution is to the butterfly. Like baby mothers, the ratchet sing 'em a lullaby. I told you I was a menace, now hurry up and buy."

There are also visuals to go along with the record. It featured the two old-school rappers inside a house spitting their lyrics in different scenarios.

Stream the single now on Apple Music or Spotify, and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm OJ out of prison, the juice back

I moved to Green Bay just to move packs

Same way I used the system, I use rap

I'm what the game been missing, that boom-bap