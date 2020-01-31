Method Man & Redman Team Up To Remix Gang Starr's "Bad Name"

One of the Best Yet (2019), marks the seventh and final album by legendary, hip-hop duo DJ Premier and Guru. The album featuring unreleased and posthumous vocals from the Boston-bred emcee and brand new production by the iconic DJ Premier released in Nov. of last year but is continuously seeing growth on all DSPs thanks to the devotion of hip-hop purists around the world.

The album's leadoff single "Family and Loyalty" featuring J. Cole has garnered a lot of attention from fans of the late lyricists as well as newfound of the genre. The track even received its own emotional visuals featuring both the "MIDDLE CHILD" rapper and the Jazzmatazz series curator. Now, it looks like Method Man and Redman are continuing to bridge the gap with their own remix of Gang Starr's highly-popularized album cut entitled, "Bad Name."

Redman kicks off the track introducing himself and longtime rap affiliate, Method Man, before Guru's introduction verse. After an intense turntable performance by none other than DJ Premier himself, Redman dominates the Edo G/LL Cool J sampled instrumental proclaiming his longevity in the game and knowledge of the culture that has saved the lives of many. Method Man follows up the "Da Rockwilder" rapper praising the soul of the Gang Starr frontman and questioning the heart of today's coveted rap personalities.

Check out Gang Starr's "Bad Name (Remix) featuring Method Man and Redman in the link provided below and rest in power to one of the greatest to ever pick up a mic in Keith Edward Elam, AKA Guru.

Quotable Lyrics (Redman)

90s era, I look back

Everybody had the pen writing cooked crack

Nowadays when I hear bars, I watch URL

If Big L was here you wouldn't act so cavalier

Lil n*ggas beef on the internet

Big boys beef when the bread incorrect

Overall, most of these n*ggas only beef with mom when they have dinner guests