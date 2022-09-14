Method Man and Redman surprised fans at the latest stop on The N.Y. State of Mind Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night. While the two weren't able to join the rest of Wu-Tang Clan for the full run of shows, they put on an electric performance of “Da Rockwilder," “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta Fuck Wit,” and “M.E.T.H.O.D. Man.”

The N.Y. State of Mind Tour is co-headlined by Nas and Wu-Tang’s RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna, along with special guest Busta Rhymes.



Rick Kern / Getty Images

Method Man explained his absence from the tour during a post on Instagram, earlier this month, revealing that he's busy working on a film.

"My brothers are super duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan," Method Man told his followers. “I fucking love Wu-Tang, wish I could have been on that tour with them. The booking came at a bad time – I was already booked to do a movie.”

The group's next concert is scheduled for Virginia Beach on Wednesday night. They'll make several more stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Los Angeles, next month.

Check out a clip from Tuesday's concert shared by legendary producer DJ Premier on social media below.

