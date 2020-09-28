mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Method Man & Redman Killed It On "Fire Ina Hole"

Mitch Findlay
September 28, 2020 13:00
Twenty-one years ago, Redman and Method Man delivered a classic album in their first collaborative project "Blackout!"


Twenty-one years ago, Method Man and Redman delivered what may be the greatest non-group collaborative album of all time in Blackout! Though that claim is certainly arguable, the fact that Red and Meth's debut joint endeavor has since earned classic status is absolute. And while much has been made of "Da Rockwilder," the sixteen-track Blackout! is lined with lyrically dexterous hits and iconic production from Erick Sermon, RZA, Mathematics, and more.

One of the highlights arrives by way of the closing track "Fire Ina Hole," a frantic duet produced by longtime Wu-Tang veteran Mathematics. "Game commences, third-string rappers play the benches," raps Meth, setting off his opening verse. "Reload, there'll be no repentance for souls, just life sentence with no chance for parole." Matching his stride with a sneering swagger is Reggie Noble, who lines his own verse with plenty of outlandish villany. "Naw dawg, a broad got to be a hussy, a hoodrat that ride like the "Bride of Chucky," he raps. "Walk through my hood, your jewels they scream tug me." 

With excellent bars, great chemistry, and a simple chorus guaranteed to linger in your head, "Fire Ina Hole" deserves to be celebrated on this milestone occasion. As does Blackout! in general -- show some love to the classic album right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Naw dawg, a broad got to be a hussy
A hoodrat that ride like the "Bride of Chucky"
Walk through my hood, your jewels they scream "Tug me"
Mind revolve' to reload like a SCSI

