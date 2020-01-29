Method Man & Okwerdz Collide On "Know Me Like That" Featuring Young Collage

It's been four months since Method Man, Okwerdz, and Young Collage filmed the music video for their collaborative single "Know Me Like That," and on Tuesday (January 28) they finally delivered their visual. California and New York joined forces of this streetwise, lyrically-driven single that featured quick wit rhymes from each of the rappers. Okwerdz and Young Collage brought their Stockton vibe, with the hats to prove their loyalties, while Meth continued to hold down Staten Island by rocking a shirt of his home turf.

"Know Me Like That" was produced by the Grammy-nominated Hallway Productionz, also Stockton natives. When asked to describe the track in his own words, Okwerdz said, "[The song] has elements of classic rock and it goes from west coast rap to Carlos Santana real quick." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

No frills, no surprise this guy's real

I'm down like four flat tires and down to ride still

Define ill, and the definition is my skill

Somebody tell 'em that I am legend or I will

Fresh prints on the Smith call me a buzzkill

Nephew, I'm just tryna tell you how Unc feel