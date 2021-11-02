mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Method Man & Iron Mic Connect For "The Last 2 Minutes"

Aron A.
November 02, 2021 14:43
Method Man unveils a brand new single titled, "The Last 2 Minutes" ft. Iron Mic.


Method Man appears to be readying the third installment in the Meth Lab series with the release of a brand new single titled, "The Last 2 Minutes." Following "2 Minutes Of Your Time" and "Two More Mins," the rapper's latest single has him connecting with battle rapper Iron Mic as they put an emphasis on bars and wordplay.

Method Man's last project, Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium arrived back in 2018. Meth's dived into other ventures like comic books and more television appearances, though he has been delivering some memorable guest verses. He linked up with Conway The Machine twice in the past 18 months on "Lemon" and "Outta Line" alongside N.O.R.E. 

We'll keep you posted on any new information on Meth Lab 3. Check out "The Last 2 Minutes" below.

Quotable Lyrics
She not a side thing
Like Coretta, she like King
And King run the palace
I'm not a savage, that's Viking
Striking, Woods in my backpack, I'm high, king
Spiking these crutches, I feel like I'm doing the right thing

