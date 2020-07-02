Method Man has been steadily putting in work for decades now, earning his position as one of hip-hop's most respected lyricists; a lifelong membership of the Wu-Tang Clan tends to have that effect. And while Meth's discography boasts plenty of classic tunes and verses, the people have been steadily hoping for one more big release from Tical, whose last solo album (not counting his Meth Lab compilations) came with 2006's 4:21...The Day After.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Recently, Meth sat down with Talib Kweli for a digital installment of The People's Party, where the pair discussed a variety of topics -- including but not exclusive to the origin story of "M.E.T.H.O.D. Man," a tale any self-respecting hip-hop head should hear. As it happens, Meth also revealed his upcoming musical plans, which include a brand new album called Dirty P, which is set to be a collaboration with Havoc of Mobb Deep.

"Me and Havoc did an album together," reveals Method Man, in the final moments of the episode. "Dirty P. Take on Dirty's name and Prodigy's name and going to call it Dirty P. That's pretty much done, we're trying to think of a single to put out first. Don't know about that. Meth Lab 3, I'm working on that now, and me and Rockwilder are trying to put together an EP of some of my favorite hip-hop joints back in the day. I'm still number one, emcee ultra magnetic."

Check out Meth's full interview below, and keep an eye out for more news on Dirty P as it surfaces. Will you be checking for that one?