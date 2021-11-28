Method Man & Cappadonna Join Remedy On "The Recipe"

Wu-Tang is forever. The Staten Island collective has continuously proven that they keep their pens sharp, even if they're not actively releasing music. However, a few members of the Wu are preparing to drop new heat, including Ghostface Killah who blessed fans with two new songs the other day.

Wu-Tang affiliate Remedy has been working alongside the group for years and on Friday, he delivered his new body of work, Remedy Meets Wu-Tang. The 14-song project includes appearances from the majority of Wu members. Cappadonna and Method Man join Remedy on the project's highlight, "The Recipe." With RZA-inspired production leading the way, Meth and Cappadonna deliver storytelling and slick wordplay.

Check out the highlight from Remedy's new project below and let us know your favorite track on the project in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I need a freak everyday of the week

Plus a hotel suite everyday if it's cheap

Mai tai, sexual beach, I lick your lips

Like I'm Cool J, baby, in the back of the Jeep