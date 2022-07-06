Method Man admits that he bit from Nas' flow while working with The Notorious B.I.G. on "The What." Method Man's appearance on the song was the only feature Biggie included on his 1995 album, Ready to Die.

The Wu-Tang rapper discussed working with Biggie during a recent interview on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. He revealed that by the time he got to the studio, Big had already finished his verse for "The What," so Method Man rushed to put something together.

“By the time I got [to the studio], Biggie’s verse was written and he told me that he wanted to end it with, ‘You can’t mess with M-E’ and I was supposed to go, ‘T-H-O-D,'” he recalled. “But I overlapped him because it didn’t fall on beat doing it that way. That’s where the ‘T-H-O-D Man, here I am/I’ll be damned if this ain’t some shit.’"



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

He continued: “I wrote that shit quick as fuck. Who was I biting there? Whose flow was I [biting]? Nas. That’s biting Nas’ flow. ‘I’ll be damned if this ain’t some shit/Come to spread the butter lyrics over hominy grits… Coming where you rest at, surrender/Step inside the ring, you’s the number one contender/Looking cold-booty like your pussy in December.'”

Method Man went on to discuss what it was like working with Biggie in the studio, recalling that the legendary rapper would “snap” on Diddy and anyone else in his vicinity while making music.

“We both sat there and wrote our rhymes. It was a lot of snapping going on; Big used to snap on Puff all the fucking time, but Big snapped on everybody," he said. "Lil Cease used to get it, too. Them n****s had jokes, man. Funny, funny, funny n****s.”

Check out Method Man's appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast below.

