Merlyn Wood Is Feeling Like A "ROCKSTAR" On His New Single

BROCKHAMPTON may be retiring from making music together as a group, but that doesn't mean its members – most notably Kevin Abstract, Matt Champion, and Merlyn Wood – will be done dropping solo singles anytime soon.

At the end of May, the latter shared "Green Light," a rowdy banger on which he raps, "I woke up feeling like a Gucci ad-lib / I am a real n***a that is not in Paris / You a fatherless bitch and that is apparent / You ain't got no style, boy, you apparent / Make your girl run a mile, it's a Merlyn marathon."





Now, the 26-year-old has returned with a Soundcloud exclusive "ROCKSTAR," which finds him embracing his more melodic side while also teasing the arrival of either another single (or perhaps an album?) called "WE'LL NEVER BE FRIENDS" dropping later this year.

Stream the latest from Merlyn Wood below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m at your crib (I'm at your crib)

I'm at your house (I’m at your house)

We fine now, I'll be in your bitch's mouth (I'm in her mouth)

Rumor mill, what the f*ck you talkin' 'bout? (What the f*ck?)