Mereba Joins Brandon Banks On "SELF"

Inglewood's Brandon Banks has returned to deliver on his newest "SELF" track, recruiting Altnata songstress Mereba for the feature.

It arrives as the latest in a string of single that includes the previously-released "Lucy" and "PICO." The new tracks trail on the crooner's Tides debut EP and continue a strong run for the upstart.

"Wrote this one while reflecting on this life and where we get the answers from," Banks described of the song. "And my friend blessed me with some of her perspective too...a special tune indeed."

Get into "SELF" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

She was an angel draped in platinum and gold

Supple as a string in tune to speak to your soul

Plucking at your wants until it’s all that you got

Praying that a feather lift this weight off your heart