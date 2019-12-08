mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mereba Joins Brandon Banks On "SELF"

Milca P.
December 08, 2019 04:42
105 Views
00
0
CoverCover

SELF
Brandon Banks Feat. Mereba

Brandon Banks returns.


Inglewood's Brandon Banks has returned to deliver on his newest "SELF" track, recruiting Altnata songstress Mereba for the feature.

It arrives as the latest in a string of single that includes the previously-released "Lucy" and "PICO." The new tracks trail on the crooner's Tides debut EP and continue a strong run for the upstart.

"Wrote this one while reflecting on this life and where we get the answers from," Banks described of the song. "And my friend blessed me with some of her perspective too...a special tune indeed."

Get into "SELF" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

She was an angel draped in platinum and gold
Supple as a string in tune to speak to your soul
Plucking at your wants until it’s all that you got
Praying that a feather lift this weight off your heart

Brandon Banks
Brandon Banks Mereba new music Songs new song r&b
