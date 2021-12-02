Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept Maybach car designed by Virgil Abloh, at the request of his family, that is geared for off-roading. Abloh passed away, Sunday, at the age of 41.

The electric coupe comes in a tan and black two-tone colorway with solar panels in the hood.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz released a statement announcing that the vehicle will be on display at the Rubell Museum in Miami.

“Our thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the official statement reads. “In order to respectfully honor the work of a unique talented designer who, through his unbridled imagination, has created endless opportunities for collaboration and inspired everyone who knew his work, Mercedes-Benz is opening up Project MAYBACH, and with it Virgil’s unique vision, to the public.”

Abloh's friend and fellow designer, Heron Preston, shared pictures from the exhibit on his Instagram, Wednesday.

"He snapped! Off road Maybach!!!" Preston captioned the post.

Mercedes-Benz also shared photos of the concept car on Instagram with a tribute to the late designer: "The world has lost a genius. But his inspiration and legacy will live on. In honor of Virgil Abloh — Project Maybach."

Project Maybach will be available to see at the Rubell Museum in Miami from December 1–2.









