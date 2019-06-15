The Men In Black franchise returned to the big screens with a newer installment, Men In Black: International. The star-studded movie which features actress Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth made its cinematic debut this weekend and is projected to snag a modest $26 million dollar debut. The fourth installment to the well-known franchise, initially led by famed actor Will Smith, is performing slightly below the initial expectations of $30 million dollars. In fact, the newly estimated number is expected to incur from its national debut in approximately 4,224 locations. To note, the three previous installments to the franchise which starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones all scored more than $50 million dollars in their respective premieres back in 1997, 2002 and 2012. Hence, perhaps the Thomspon and Hemsworth-helmed film is simply a result of franchise fatigue.

In this new Men In Black movie, the new black-suited agents played by Hemsworth and Thompson deal with a series of aliens once more on a mission to destroy the Earth. Despite the highly-anticipated return of the movies, the reviewers were unimpressed with the film and granted it a score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. Should the meager estimates hold, Men In Black: International will go onto becoming the lowest grossing movie of the franchise.

[Via]