June marked 10 years since the inception of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Those early seasons of VH1's famed unscripted series helped catapult several careers into new heights: Stevie J., Joseline Hernandez, Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, K. Michelle, and more. The latter was already an established R&B singer, but the visibility on the reality show expanded her reach.

K. Michelle has long left the series, but during her tenure, she spoke about being the victim of domestic violence. She opened up about allegedly being physically abused by a man she once dated, and later, it was learned that K. was referring to former Jive Records executive, Memphitz.

This caused a wave of controversy because he denied the allegations and some of K. Michelle's Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members came forward to state they didn't believe her story. She doubled down on and off screen, and once again, this controversy has reared its ugly head thanks to an unrelated interview involving Kandi Burrus.

The Xscape icon recently made claims about Carlos King, a well-known, successful television producer who has several noteworthy credits in the reality game. According to Burruss, she doesn't associate herself with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer because he allegedly stole the life rights of her singing group. The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of Burruss detailing her grievances, causing Memphitz to revisit his ire with King, as well.

According to Memphitz, when King worked on Love & Hip Hop, he advised K. Michelle on how to share her stories of abuse.

"That's pretty f*cked up," Memphitz wrote about Burruss's plight. "He's also the one that told K.Michelle to tell people I hit her before. All of Ratings. K told me. My brother right? Way ta go Los." It didn't take long for K. Michelle's fans and famous friends to jump to her defense. "Kim told Me he coached her on what to say & how to say it so her story line would get ratings. F*ck me huh?"

People also mentioned the $65 million defamation lawsuit that Memphitz filed against Viacom and the singer that he would go on to lose. Memphitz was also married to Toya Johnson, Lil Wayne's ex, from 2011 to 2016, and while on Marriage Boot Camp, she suggested that she was unsure about believing her then-husband.

