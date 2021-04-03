Apart from Lil Wayne's epic Burger King brand tweet, the fast-food restaurant chain has been having a bit of a hard time as of late. Last month, Burger King faced backlash for a controversial International Women's Day tweet, and this week, reports have surfaced that a Burger King in Memphis, Tennessee was allegedly shot up after a woman got tired of waiting in the drive-thru line.

Contrary to the 2020 Burger King incident in which an employee pulled a gun out on an unsatisfied customer, this latest incident involves a disgruntled patron. According to WREG Memphis, a woman became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-thru, and before employees knew it, she had climbed halfway through the drive-thru window and started opening fire on the employees.

Aggravated Assault 5305 Winchester Road Report#2103012830ME On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, April 2, 2021

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the altercation, as the Burger King employees were able to flee the scene through the back door. According to WREG Memphis, the ridiculous situation has left some police and locals wondering if the woman was already upset when she entered the drive-thru. No arrests have been made as of yet, but photos reveal that the shooter was accompanied by a male who was driving a gray sedan.

