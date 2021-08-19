Sadly, yet another rapper on the rise has reportedly lost his life. Earlier this week, news began to circulate that YNC Capo, real name Malik Gibson, has been shot and killed. Information was scarce and it was difficult for fans to verify the news, but soon, Gibson's loved ones began sharing tributes to him on social media.

The Source reports that new information suggests Gibson was murdered in Memphis during a carjacking as someone attempted to steal his 2021 Infiniti Q60 Sport.

The outlet shared a screenshot of a Facebook post that the suspect was able to flee the scene in the vehicle, but it was recovered in less than 24 hours. The Facebook user also wrote that Gibson recently learned that he was expecting a child.

Fox 13 News reported on a shooting that occurred at 11:30 p.m. last Saturday (August 14), but the news report was brief and did not include the name of the victim. Many suspect that the report was about Gibson, a reported member of Chief Keef's Glo Gang. Tributes have been pouring in over the last few days as friends, relatives, and fans of the 20-year-old rapper remember him fondly.

We send our sincerest condolences to YNC Capo's loved ones.

