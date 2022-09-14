Up-and-coming Memphis rapper EBG Ejizzle, mostly known for his beef with Pooh Shiesty, has been charged and arrested for attempted first-degree murder over an altercation dated January 14, 2020. He is currently being detained in the Memphis county prison, where he was scheduled to appear in court today, September 14.

Details regarding the allegations against the "Jizzle Flow" rapper are scarce as of now.

EBG Ejizzle is no stranger to murder charges and recently walked free after beating a previous allegation in 2020. The Memphis rapper spoke about his previous altercations, during an interview with Cam Capone News, per HHDX.

"I got locked up on a murder charge in 2020 and I just beat that this year though," The Memphis rapper said during the interview. "As soon as they gave me the bond, I made that muthafucka."

EBG Ejizzle stated that as soon as he was told about the bond he immediately paid it in full, and while he couldn't remember the exact amount, he said it was somewhere between $100,000 to $150,000. He was then released in under a week.

EBG added that the case was later dropped due to someone failing to testify in court.

"They dropped the case, but it was a deal. At first they was trying to give me a deal for probation, but I was like, ‘Hell nah, I’m not finna take… if y’all offering me probation then y’all tryna say that I murdered a muthafucka.’ I can’t have no evidence, so I was like, ‘Hell nah.'"

Beyond this instance, the rapper was reportedly also charged with attempted murder at the age of 13 and later received a juvenile life sentence at 16, which he managed to elude.

We'll keep you posted on this latest murder charge as more details become available.

